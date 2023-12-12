MAXTON —The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina welcomed Monday a new partnership with Lumbee Guaranty Bank with the investment of $100,000 for renovations at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Chief Executive Officer Kyle R. Chavis said partnerships between the bank and the tribe are longstanding.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to express our excitement about being a partner with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina in the revitalization of the amphitheater at the Cultural Center,” Chavis said. “The Center continues to provide a meaningful space in southeastern NC for education and recreation, and our bank is pleased to contribute to the sustainability of this special place.”

During a meeting at the bank headquarters in Pembroke, Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery shared with Chavis that he often tells the success story of Lumbee Guaranty Bank as he speaks to groups about the resiliency of Lumbee People. Lowery said there is a true partnership between the tribe and Lumbee Bank and he thanked Chavis for the focus on the Cultural Center because it is a big part of Lumbee People.

“To be a place for recreation and cultural purposes, and just being able to come together as families and as a community, your gift to us is going to go far to make sure we have a cultural center that is self-sustainable and will be there for generations to come,” Lowery said.

The 327-acre Cultural Center property features a playground, the Adolph Dial Amphitheatre, the Lumbee Tribe Aquatic Center Pool, Stickball Field, new basketball courts, volleyball courts, a camping area, the Cultural Center Lake, fishing areas, a tribal community garden and much more for the community.