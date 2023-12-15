LAURINBURG — The two-week filing period for the 2024 elections came to a close on Friday and there will be only one local race on the ballot in March’s Primary.

On the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, the seats held by John Alford, Darrell “B.J.” Gibson Jr., Clarence McPhatter and Whit Gibson are up for reelection. Terms last four years.

Daniel Jermaine Dockery, J.D. Willis, Jim (Sunbeam) Sutherland and Herman L. Tyson Jr. all filed as Democrats for the At-Large seat currently held by Commissioner Whit Gibson, who is not seeking reelection.

The Primary Election will determine the democratic candidate who will face Samuel Levinson, a libertarian; and Ed O’Neal, a Republican, in the November General Election.

Also in the General Election, incumbent John T. Alford, a Democratic, will face Republican Tanya Edge; while incumbent Darrell B.J. Gibson, a Democrat, will face Jeff Shelley, a Republican.

Incumbent Clarence McPhatter filed for reelection to his seat and faces no opposition.

On the Board of Education for Scotland County Schools, Amy Peele Sloop and incumbents Tony Spaulding and Rick Singletary, each filed for the three seats up for grabs in the Stewartsville Township District. Gary Mauk did not seek reelection.

Incumbent Carolyn Banks also filed for reelection to the available At-Large seat. She faces no opposition.

L. Page Pratt III, a Democrat, faces no opposition for the office of the Register of Deeds.

In state races, Ralph Carter, Melissa Swarbrick and James Diaz will face off in the Primary Election to determine the Republican candidate who will face longtime Democrat Rep. Garland Pierce for the District 48 seat on the NC House of Representatives in the General Election.

Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican, will also face Democrat Kathy Batt for the District 24 NC Senate seat in November.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected].