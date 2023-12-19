MAXTON — Two individuals were arrested following a Dec. 15 shooting at the County Line Grocery that left them both hospitalized.

According to information received from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Bryton Locklear, 27, was still on the scene when deputies arrived. He was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The other subject, Bryan Chavis, 36, arrived at the hospital for a gunshot wound while Locklear was there receiving treatment.

Upon successful treatment and release from the hospital, both men were arrested.

Locklear was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon inside occupied property, going armed to the terror of people, injury to real property and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Chavis was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $30,000 secure bond. He is being charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, discharging a weapon inside of an occupied property, and going armed to the terror of the people.