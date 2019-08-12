Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of Smithfield reported to the police department Friday that when checking up on the family home on Hasty Road she noticed that the door had been damaged and several items taken. The items taken included a TV, fan, half-ton lift and an air-compressor totaling $620.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Roosevelt Street reported to the police department on Saturday that he had given a ride to a man but stopped at Roosevelt Street to drop some items off in the back of the residence. When he returned to the vehicle it was gone and so was the man. The vehicle is a 2019 Hyundai Tucson valued at $23,000.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Hickory Street reported to the police department Sunday that someone had broken into her unsecured 1997 Jeep Cherokee and took $15.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The owner of a residence on Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into the residence and ransacked it causing $100 damage to a window.

Car chase

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet Tahoe with South Carolina plates on Turnpike Road Saturday night. The vehicle refused to stop and lead officers on a chase into McColl, South Carolina, until the vehicle stopped in Dillon County after running into an irrigation system. The incident is under investigation and no arrest has been made yet.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joshua Graham, 26, of Fox Crossing Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carson Bevis, 31, of the Clinton Inn was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear out of Catawba County.

LAURINBURG — Tasheika Keith, 30, of Spruce Street was given a criminal summons Saturday for failure to return rental property.

LAURINBURG — Kiana Crawford, 23, of Carver Street was given a criminal summons on Saturday for communicating threats.

LAURINBURG — Taran Harris, 18, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Saturday for assault on a child under 12. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Bethea, 47, of Friz Street was given a criminal summons on Saturday for larceny.

LAURINBURG — Joseph McLean, 28, of East Vance Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — John McCoy, 47, of Cooper Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — David White, 46, of Tara Drive was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Akhira Crymes, 31, of Tarboro Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Karen Clarkson, 50, of Harden Street was given a criminal summons Sunday for assault with a deadly weapon.

LAURINBURG —Jada Adams, 18, of Sunset Drive was arrested Monday for failure to appear. She was given a $100 bond.

