LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council this week recognized the police department’s Sgt. Zac Van Horn, who was awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate.

Van Horn was eligible for this award based on his years of service as well as point values for education and training.

“This is a very impressive diploma from the State of North Carolina Department of Justice, the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission,” Mayor Jim Willis said.

Van Horn has served with the Laurinburg Police Department for 12 years.

“The privileges we get working with the police department, (that) allows us to go through training is really appreciated, not only from myself, but from the members of the police department,” Van Horn said. “We like the support and we’re very thankful for the support and we hope you continue to support us.