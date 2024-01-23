LAURINBURG — Kathy Cox, Scotland County Health Department’s public information officer, made it known how important community health is when she spoke Tuesday at the Laurinburg Rotary Club Meeting.

Cox has been a health advocate and part of the Health Department for more than 20 years and said she takes pride in being able to share her knowledge with those in her community.

“One point I would like to make is that I am available to speak with any organization in Scotland County,” Cox said. “I can join in on anything from church meetings, local organizations, or basically anyone who sees a need for this information to be shared.”

“I also encourage those with questions on health concerns or programs we offer to reach out to us,” Cox added.

One aspect Cox wanted to hit home on was the Scotland County Health Need Assessment.

“We are mandated to provide this document every three years,” explained Cox. “This publication is my baby, a lot of effort goes into putting this together.”

Cox further explained the group is about to start working on the next edition.

“This is a year-long process and it takes the efforts of many of us to make it a possibility,” Cox said. “The last issue was produced in 2022 and is available on the Health Department’s website as well as a hard copy at the library.”

According to Cox, the topics discussed in the last issue covered three different topics the group felt were important and pertinent to county residents.

“In that issue we covered obesity which also covers high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases caused by being overweight,” Cox said. “We also talked about substance use such as tobacco and vape products.”

Cox said topics focused on youth were covered as well.

The Labs To Go Program, according to Cox, is another resource residents should make themselves familiar with.

“This program offers the same lab testing that most doctor’s offices require you to have done,” Cox said. “The difference is, we offer ours at a much, much, much lower cost. I even have my lab work done through them. All one has to do is let their doctor know they want to use this option and make an appointment with us.”

For more information on the Labs To Go Problem along with any other services provided, contact the Scotland County Health Department.

