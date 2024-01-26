LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill Community Center is offering classes for those looking to keep up their New Year’s resolution of working out.

With three different exercise classes, there is something for everyone, with HIIT workouts on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.; Xtreme Step on Thursdays at 6:15 p.m.; Zumba at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

“The High-Intensity Interval Training is with John Pierce,” said Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend. “This type of training involves repeated high-intensity training followed by periods of recovery time. Xtreme Step is with Venieca White, this class is an aerobic step class that moves along to hip-hop music. Zumba is led by Serilda Goodwin and is an aerobic dance class that involves a variety of music. All of our classes are guaranteed to help you burn calories and reach your New Year’s goals.”

The HIIT classes are the only new classes with Zumba returning with a new instructor and Xtreme Step returning with the same instructor. All classes cost $5.

“All our classes are beginner-friendly with all ages and genders welcome,” Townsend said. “Class participation has been about 5 per class and we would love to see these numbers grow. Make sure to wear workout clothes and bring a bottle of water. Classes are more fun when you also bring a friend.”

Along with the classes the LHCC will be hosting a Zumbathon on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Door prizes and snacks are included with the $5 cost to attend the event.

“Participating in an exercise class helps increase your motivation and accountability for working out,” Townsend said. “It is a great way to get social and make new friends. Classes are fun, and you will laugh a lot. It is a great way to boost your mood and energy level while lowering stress.”

Keep up with the Laurel Hill Community Center by following the center’s Facebook page or for more information on classes call 910-773-1930.