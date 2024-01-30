LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Community Center will be getting into the Mardi Gras spirit with a social event in February.

The Mardi Gras Social will be on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. and is a new spin on the Guardian Gala the center hosted last year.

“Our Mardi Gras social is a semi-formal dance event,” said Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend. “It is like a father and daughter or mother and son dance but more inclusive: Mother’s, Father’s, Aunts, Uncles, and Grandparents are all welcome … the cost will be $5 per person. For a family of four, that’s a family night for $20. You can’t beat that kind of deal.”

Townsend added the gym will be decorated in a Mardi Gras theme with a photo booth along with cake and refreshments. There will also be an array of games to be played such as musical chairs, heads or tails, and freeze dance.

“We are hoping to fill our gym for this event,” Townsend said. “The space is open to hosting such an event and will comfortably fit 260 patrons … we are encouraging people to RSVP to help us prepare the correct amount of seating and food. There is a link on our Facebook page to RSVP via Civic Rec.”

Townsend added while the attire is described as semi-formal, they don’t want people to have to spend much money on new clothes so they’re asking for people to dress up in their Sunday best for the event.

“All ages are welcome, last year, we had an age range from toddlers to seniors, and everyone had a fabulous time,” Townsend said. “Please come out and join us. The more participation we have, the merrier our social will be.”