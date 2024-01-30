LAURINBURG — The Loving Touch Foundation will hold its first fundraising event come February.

The Laurinburg-based nonprofit, which went live Oct. 6, 2023, will host a Benefit Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Laurinburg National Guard Armory, at 1520 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. The gala, priced at $25 for individuals and $35 for couples, will include musical entertainment and hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door.

Located at 11921 McColl Road, Suit A in Laurinburg, the foundation’s mission is to aid in subsidizing the cost of home care for seniors, individuals with disabilities, Medicare and Medicaid recipients and non-qualifying Medicare and Medicaid applicants.

“We seek to help our seniors in maintaining and independent lifestyle in the comfort of their homes for as long as they are medically capable,” read the mission statement.

Loving Touch Foundation will assist as needed with utilities, rent, medications, transportation, heating and other home care expenses.

The foundation is currently accepting monetary donations.

For additional information, contact the Loving Touch Foundation at 910-361-4761 or [email protected].