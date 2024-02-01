LAURINBURG — Former Laurinburg Chief of Police Robert Malloy passed on Thursday.

Malloy’s career in law enforcement spanned the course of 37 years. Many of those years were spent serving the City of Laurinburg, where he became the first Black chief of police and went on to serve in the role for 18 years. Following his retirement in 2007, Malloy went on to devote his time to writing poetry and was well-known for authoring “The Badge,” a poem that Malloy presented annually at the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police Conference to outgoing presidents.

Malloy’s remains were escorted to Laurinburg Thursday evening by state and local law enforcement.