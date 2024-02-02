Diverse talents on display from academic tests to visual arts, musicology

GREENSBORO — In a showcase of talent and intellect, Scotland High Beta club members left their mark at the recent State Convention held in Greensboro.

Competing in a myriad of events, the students displayed prowess in academic tests, visual arts, dance, and musicology, and clinched first place in the Book Battle.

In the competitive realm of the Book Battle, Scotland Beta emerged victorious with a first place finish. The team, comprised of Ricky Zhang, Eliza Monroe, Emily Rogers, Campbell Gross, and Hallee Snell showcased teamwork and knowledge.

One of the standout achievements came in the field of photography, where Ray-Anna Kirk secured third place in Division I Black and White Photography. Joining her in the limelight was Jack Herr, claiming the fourth spot in Division II Black and White Photography, and Eli McRae, who secured a third-place finish in Division II Color Photography.

The intellectual prowess of Scotland High Beta was evident in the academic arena, with Jayden Worth securing fourth place in the 11th-grade Social Studies test, and Zhang claiming the fifth position in the 12th-grade Science test. Zhang is not only a force in academics but also a key contributor to the joint victories in Musicology alongside Jack Herr, Eli McRae, and Tia McRae, leading the team to third place.

The artistic flair of the students was further highlighted with Ashlyn Locklear’s second-place finish in Division II Mixed Media, and Campbell Gross securing the fifth spot in Division II Recyclable Art. Taylor Johnson also made a mark by securing third place in Division I Recyclable Art.

It’s important to note the accomplishments of Carson Bailey, who secured a commendable fourth place in 9th-grade French, adding another feather to Scotland High Beta’s cap.

“The collective achievements of Scotland High Beta at the State Convention not only reflect their dedication to excellence but also serve as an inspiration to the entire community,” Beta advisor Joe Graves said. “The diverse range of talents showcased by these students underscores the well-rounded education they receive at Scotland High, preparing them for success in various fields.”

Mark Crowe, Thomas Havener, Heather Graves and Graves support each student as Beta advisors.

Scotland High Beta is currently accepting donations to assist the team in going to Nationals in Savannah, Georgia.