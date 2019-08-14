AgYouth Leadership Program applications being sought

FAYETTEVILLE – The Farm Credit Associations of NC has announced the AgYouth Leadership Program to honor students who excel in the classroom and community as leaders in their FFA chapters and 4-H clubs.

The AgYouth Leadership Program is open to any senior student in good standing with his/her high school and FFA or 4-H program. The goals of the AgYouth Leadership Program are:

— To raise the profile of outstanding junior and senior FFA and 4-H leaders by recognizing their accomplishments.

— To recognize these winners in various association publications, social media, and Farm Credit Association of NC websites.

— To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors.

NC FFA advisors and 4-H leaders will select students to submit applications for the AgYouth Leadership Program. The AgYouth Leadership Committee will review and select recipients which will be recognized throughout the academic year. Award recipients will be invited to the local Farm Credit branch office to receive a certificate and to have their photograph taken for use in various Farm Credit publications.

All winners will be eligible for scholarships awarded in May.

All completed applications must be submitted via the online application (www.farmcreditofnc.com/agyouth) from July 1 to Sept. 30. Award recipients and advisors/leaders will be notified. Email any questions to [email protected]