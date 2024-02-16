GIBSON — Former Mayor of Gibson Gwen Arrigon was recently arrested on a warrant this week charging her with cyberstalking, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, Det. Steven Glover confirmed.

The North Carolina General Statute classifies cyberstalking as a class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail if found guilty.

Arrigon was elected mayor of Gibson in 2021 and served one term in office. In 2023, Arrigon sought a commissioner seat instead of reelection as mayor but fell short of securing enough votes.