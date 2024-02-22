HAMLET — Rockingham Community College located in the Piedmont region of North Carolina is the latest school to partner with Richmond Community College on its 911 telecommunications program.

Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, and Mark Kinlaw, president of Rockingham Community College, signed an agreement on Monday that will allow students in the Piedmont region to take the online 911 Communications & Operations associate degree program.

“This is a good day for these two institutions and for our community college system,” Kinlaw said. “This is a good example of the work that we need to be doing and that’s partnering together to create more opportunities for our students across North Carolina and to better utilize the resources that we have.”

The online degree program developed by RichmondCC provides a pathway for individuals who are interested in starting a career in this field, as well as providing skills enhancement for those already working as 911 telecommunicators.

“By taking a more regional approach to how we offer programs, we can optimize resources and avoid duplication and redundancy,” McInnis said. “We look forward to working with Dr. Kinlaw and his team on this partnership.”

Also speaking at the ceremony were Jeff Cox, president of the North Carolina Community College System, and two members of Rockingham County’s local legislative delegation, Sen. Phil Berger, and Rep. Reece Pyrtle.

“This is a shining example of colleges coming together, not trying to replicate the same program 58 times, but thinking about how to work smarter together, and it serves our state more effectively,” Cox said.

“This agreement between Rockingham Community College and Richmond Community College represents what I think is the future of our community college system. I commend these two institutions and the system itself for moving in this direction,” Sen. Berger said.

Rep. Pyrtle talked about his background working in law enforcement and what a vital role the 911 operator plays in helping officers responding to calls. He thanked both schools for recognizing the need to enhance the skill set of those working in the public safety profession and working together to make the training more accessible across the state.

Rockingham Community College is the eighth community college to collaborate with RichmondCC on the 911 program.

The idea for the college curriculum program was developed when the N.C. 911 Board reached out to RichmondCC about a need for standardization in training 911 telecommunicators, plus a need to help elevate this career field. RichmondCC worked closely with the N.C. 911 Board and the N.C. Department of Information Technology to design the online program to be successfully offered throughout the state by partnering with other community colleges.

For more information about the 911 Communications & Operations degree, call RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700. For more information about Rockingham Community College, visit https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/.