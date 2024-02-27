Scotland Memorial Foundation

raises nearly $1 million in 2023

LAURINBURG — Those who gave to the Scotland Memorial Foundation in 2023 were recognized recently for the impact they helped make.

According to Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan, the 21st Highland Society Reception was held on Feb. 22 honoring donors who gave $1,000 or more to the Foundation in 2023.

“Last year we raised almost $1 million to support our health care system and patient needs,” McMillan said. “In 2023 we had 165 donors in the Highland Society and together they raised $740,000 … we had 36 new members inducted into the Highland Society at the reception including Dr. Andrew LePorte and his wife Christina who joined the Harris Family Practice just over a year ago.”

McMillan added there were six new Skye Club members inducted as well including Lumbee Guaranty Bank, the North Carolina Community Foundation Charlie and Sissy Pittman, Carol McCall, Robert and Joyce McDow, and Dr. William and Amy Harris. The Skye Club is for those who have given $25,000 or over in their lifetime of giving to the Foundation.

“The McDow’s, for example, started giving to the Foundation in 2005 with the Emergency Center Campaign,” McMillan said. “She stayed connected to the Foundation, joined the Board, became chair, and until last year was still serving on the Board as the Chair of the Scholarships committee. It’s folks like this who learn about the Foundation and stick around for years who really make a difference.”

This year was also the first year the Foundation honored a “Family of the Year” and a “Friend of the Foundation.” Ron and Carole Gibson were named as Family of the Year and John Ferguson was named as the Friend of the Foundation. Ferguson previously served on the Foundation board though he rotated off two years ago he has remained an active volunteer including helping with Ritz setup and clean up. McMillan added he also helped grill hotdogs all day and night for Scotland Health Care employees during the summer and always has a smile on his face.

“Ron served on our board for many years and when he rotated off last year, his daughter Laura took his spot,” McMillan said. “They are working in our communities through their businesses, their church, and their spirit of hospitality. Their family has faced many struggles in recent years, but as a community, we’ve seen them tell their stories of hope and encouragement. Because of their appreciation for the Scotland Treatment Cancer Center, every year March is the month of giving at Jersey Mike’s and a percentage of sales go to the Foundation to support Cancer Center patients. And on March 27, 100% of sales will support this cause. We are grateful to them for all they do in our communities.”

For more information about the Foundation call the Foundation Office at 910-291-7551 or visit www.scotlandmemorialfoundation.org.