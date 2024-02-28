Amanda Baker and Dorothy Tyson, representing the 2024 Scotland County Senior Games and Silver Arts, spoke this week at the Rotary Club of Laurinburg.

The opening ceremony of this year’s Games will be held at 10 a.m. on April 17 at Scotland Place. A Senior Games Banquet and SilverArts Reception will be held prior on May 11. The time and location will be announced at a later date.

North Carolina Senior Games (NCSG) began with a vision to create a year-round health promotion and wellness education program for adults 50 years of age and better. SilverArts brings together the athlete and the artist in a program that recognizes the values common to both endeavors: discipline, dedication and a sense of accomplishment.

Five categories of art are showcased annually at State Finals: visual arts, literary arts, performing arts, heritage arts, and cheerleading.

Anyone interested in participating or have questions, may contact Baker at 910-369-0686 or visit www.scotlandcounty.org/465/Senior-GamesSilver-Arts.

The deadline for registration is at 5 p.m. on March 17.

The Silver Arts Drop-Off will be held at the Storytelling and Arts building from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on May 9.