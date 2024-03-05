FEBRUARY FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed seven inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of February.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

Feb. 1, Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill, 96

Feb. 2, Dunkin’ Donuts/ Baskin Robbins, 96.5

Feb. 5, Ashai Japanese Cuisine, 96.5

Feb. 19, Buiscuitville, 98

Feb. 22, Firehouse Subs, 96

Feb. 27, Cook Out, 95

Feb. 28, Bag Piper Restaurant, 96.5