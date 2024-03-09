LAURINBURG — Back in January, after Travis Hawkins Jr. conducted his semifinalist interview for the running to become a Park Scholar at NC State University, the Scotland Early College High School senior was not feeling confident.

“A lot of the questions caught me off guard … I was like ‘Man, I messed that up. It’s over now,’” Hawkins said.

But it wasn’t over.

Shortly after he was notified that he had become a finalist, he was then invited to the university for a two-day finalist event. Hawkins took part in a two-part selection process that included a face-to-face interview and placement in a randomized group to observe his problem-solving skills.

His performance paid off. Hawkins was recently selected as one of the 40 recipients of the Park Scholarship, a four-year scholarship — valued at approximately $117,000 — covering tuition, fees, room and board, books and personal expenses, and enrichment grants to fund study abroad, research, service and more.

Hawkins said the money is a “big deal” but he’s also excited about the work he will be doing with the program.

“There are a lot of things they get to do, a lot of community that’s built, a lot of service that’s done through that program,” ” the SEarCH senior said.

More than 3,200 students were nominated or applied for this scholarship and only 100 students were named semifinalists — 50 from North Carolina and 50 from outside the state.

To be eligible for the Park Scholarships program, a candidate must have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.5 and/or a minimum weighted GPA of 4.0.; be a United States citizen, permanent resident of the U.S. or graduating from a high school located in the U.S. (regardless of citizenship status); and apply for fall, first-year admission into a baccalaureate program at NC State.

Travis, the son of Travis Hawkins Sr. and Kellie Hawkins, has been active in his school’s Beta Club for three years. During his sophomore year, he was a member of the Technology Student Association, where he won first place in debate at the state level and went on to compete nationally.He is currently the president of SEarCH’s Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAFE) Club.

Hawkins says being in a ‘pseudo-college’ environment at SEarCH has prepared him for college. He plans to study and pursue a career in information technology.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at 910-506-3169.