LAURINBURG — A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter has been arrested and is facing multiple arson-related charges.

Hunter Chase Hatcher, of the Leisure Living area, was charged with three counts of setting fire to grasslands, woods or brush; two counts of burning of certain structures, and for burning personal property, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a request from the NC Forest Service’s Law Enforcement Division to investigate a structure fire on Pea Bridge Road, according to information submitted by SCSO. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a firefighter, Hunter Chase Hatcher, from the Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Department was arrested on the scene for the fire.

According to investigators, while speaking with Hatcher, they discovered more fires were set by the suspect.

The firefighter was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.