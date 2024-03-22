LAURINBURG — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred on Wagram Street on March 14, which resulted in the death of 36-year-old Denver Quick.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, with assistance from Scotland County Probation and Parole, officers with the Laurinburg Police Department arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Leonardo Nicholson of the 300 block of Kinlaw Drive Laurinburg, at his residence, according to information submitted by LPD.

Nicholson was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy, and discharging a firearm in the city. Nicholson was jailed under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department or Scotland County Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com, or P3tips.