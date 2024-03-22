LAURINBURG — Scotland Early College High’s Jacqueline Rankin will be among the elite students spending their summer at the North Carolina Governor’s School.

The junior was selected from more than 1,900 applicants to attend.

According to the Department of Public Instructions website, the North Carolina Governor’s School is a four-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts and courses on each of the two campuses — Meredith College and Greensboro College.

Learning focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and it does not involve credit, tests or grades. Students are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school.