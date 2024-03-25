Hundreds of kids took over the ball fields at the James L. Morgan Complex on Sunday for the annual Easter EGGstravaganza. According to Scotland County Parks and Recreation Recreation Programs Supervisor Jeff Maley, the event went well with more than 6,000 eggs hidden throughout three of the fields. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

