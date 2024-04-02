MARCH FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed six inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of March.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

March 15, Hampton Inn, 97

March 18, Holiday Inn Express, 97.5

March 19. Domino’s Pizza, 96.5

March 20, Dearcroft Grill, 94

March 24, Captain D’s Seafood, 95.5

March 25, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 96