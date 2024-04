LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg woman is facing an attempted murder charge following a domestic dispute.

According to investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Cynthia Raye was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, following the stabbing of Roy Pigues at her residence on the 19000 block of Craigs Lane near Laurinburg.

No bond was set for Raye’s arrest due to the matter being domestic. She was to appear in District Court on Friday.