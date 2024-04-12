LAURINBURG — The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Laurinburg with a special event, sponsored by Total Women Outreach Ministries Inc.

The Rev. Essie Davis organized the event which will include an hourlong intercessory prayer at noon on May 2 at the Scotland County Courthouse, where “various intercessors will be praying.” Last year’s event brought in about 70 people, according to Davis.

On May 11, Darrel B.J. Gibson, pastor of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, will also host a prayer breakfast, beginning at 9 a.m. at the church, located at 25120 Raeford Road in Wagram. The breakfast will feature guest speaker, Otis McMillian, presiding elder over the Raleigh District of Spring Lake.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people all over the country to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

According to the National Day of Prayer website, “This day has become a national observance placed on all Hallmark calendars and observed annually across the nation and in Washington, D.C. Every year, local, state, and federal observances were held from sunrise in Maine to sunset in Hawaii, uniting Americans from all socio-economic, political and ethnic backgrounds in prayer for our nation.

“It is estimated that over two million people attended more than 30,000 observances – organized by approximately 40,000 volunteers. At state capitols, county court houses, on the steps of city halls, and in schools, businesses, churches and homes, people stopped their activities and gathered for prayer.”

