LAURINBURG — Recently, the Scotland County Schools’ Autism Support Team hosted a Family Night for Autism Acceptance Month.

The theme this year was “Celebrating Differences” and during this event, families came together to participate in a gallery walk, enjoyed artwork from young artists, and received resources from the community.

One of the highlights of the night was the panel discussion which included one of the high school students and a current college student and their family members.

“We also want to give a shout-out to our high school student volunteers, as well as the students from the theater department who performed a skit they wrote and directed themselves,” stated a SCS spokesperson. “This event serves as an opportunity to celebrate differences, build community, and promote a culture of acceptance and inclusion for individuals of all abilities.”