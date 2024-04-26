Rebekah Carpenter speaks at baccalaureate service

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, is making plans for its 126th Commencement at 9 a.m. on May 5, to be held on the DeTamble Library Terrace.

The Baccalaureate service was held Thursday in Avinger Auditorium.

The Baccalaureate guest speaker was the Reverend Rebekah Carpenter. Carpenter has spent more than 25 years creating and presenting leadership development initiatives for corporations, colleges, public and private schools, businesses, non-profit organizations and churches. Early in her career, Carpenter began noticing that most leadership initiatives soon became “flavor of the month” — forgotten and replaced with the next new shiny program — all offering at best, temporary results and empowerment. Carpenter’s mission became to develop leadership development keynotes, seminars, author a book “Awakening-12 Tools to Unlock Ultimate Potential and a Facilitator’s Guide” for small groups.

Carpenter is the senior pastor of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

The 2024 Commencement Guest Speaker will be Jay Todd, who is the CEO for Service Thread in Laurinburg. Todd earned a BA degree from St. Andrews University in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Elon University. He currently serves as the board chair for the Scotland Memorial Foundation, chairman for the City of Laurinburg’s Downtown Revitalization Council, Scotia Village CCRC board secretary, Richmond Community College Foundation board member, and past chairman for Lumber River Workforce Development Board (LRWDB). Todd was honored with Board Member of the Year Awards in 2009, 2013 and 2022. Other past public service includes past chairman of Laurinburg Scotland County Chamber in 2019, and past president for United Way of Scotland County.

The 2024 Commencement student speaker is Haley Crozier, who is from Des Moines, Iowa. Haley played women’s basketball, soccer, and lacrosse. She tutored for Anatomy, Physiology, Sports Performance Health, and fitness classes. She also was a lifeguard at the pool and helped teach swim lessons. She was given the Champions of Character award for women’s basketball two years in a row. Crozier is a Sports Performance Health and Fitness major with a minor in Biology.

The St. Andrews singers under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Elizabeth Blair and Music Accompanist Sean Moore will present musical selections at Commencement. As in past years, bagpipe major William Caudill ’89 will lead the Commencement processional along with the drum band. Parents, friends and community members are invited to attend both services.