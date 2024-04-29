HAMLET — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation making April 2024 “Second Chance Month” in North Carolina.

The designation is to highlight the cumulative efforts of reentry professionals, advocates, and volunteers helps to reduce stigmas and provide formerly incarcerated and justice-involved individual with increased opportunities and a greater chance of a successful reentry to their communities.

Richmond Community College has partnered with the re-entry programs of Richmond and Scotland counties for 2nd Chance Month events to share information about classes and training that can help individuals change their lives.

RichmondCC also provides classes for those incarcerated at Richmond Correctional Institution and Scotland Correctional Institution. Recently, three graduation ceremonies were held at RCI for those completing a Truck Driving class, Quality Food Service and Commercial Cleaning class.

The Department of Adult Corrections also has been running a HiSET and Vocational Challenge for 2024, setting goals for the number of inmates who complete the high school equivalency test and vocational classes. As of March, RCI was leading in first place for the South Central Region of N.C. for the vocational goals.

“We are proud of these inmates for making strides to improve their lives and for being future forward thinking,” said Nicole Worley, dean of Adult Education at RichmondCC. “No matter a person’s situation, gaining more education is the key to success.”

RichmondCC offers three options for adult learners to earn their high school credentials: Adult High School, High School Equivalency and Adult Basic Education programs. Classes are free and self-paced.

“We meet people where they are and provide them with individualized, one-on-one attention to help them successfully complete the programs and obtain their educational goals,” Worley said.

For more information about the Adult Education program, call (910) 410-1970 or visit either campus in Hamlet or Scotland County.