LAURINBURG —A Scotland County man is facing charges in connection to being on premises where children are present as a registered sex offender.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Johnathan Sheffield of Johns Mill Road was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sex offender on child premises. The arrest comes after Sheffield appeared at a children’s baseball game on two occasions, according to the SCSO.

Sheffield was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.