The numbers are in and Jersey Mike’s Laurinburg and Pembroke stores garnered $24,053 for the Scotland Memorial Fund on Jersey Mike’s Day, held on March 30. Ron Gibson, the Laurinburg store’s owner, said the Laurinburg store ranked number 22 out of 2,500 stores across the nation in sales. Shown are Pembroke store owner, Teressa Radford, left, Gibson, Laurinburg store manager Renaughta Ormsby, and Misty McMillan, executive director of the Scotland Memorial Foundation.