Chamber banquet honors businesses, individuals making impact in Scotland

LAURINBURG —It was a night of celebration Thursday at Cypress Bend Winery.

Dozens of community members attended the 85th Annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. Those in attendance heard from the previous chairman of the chamber board Paul Brooks, Jr., and current chairman Scott Johnson as the gavel was officially turned over.

The Chamber presented several awards including Business of the Year to Raven Advisory’s Gryphon Group and Small Business of the Year to Southeastern Pizza People, Inc. which runs the local Dominos Pizza. Dorothy Tyson was honored as an outgoing board member.

Brenda and Gray Gilbert were honored as volunteers of the year, with Chamber Executive Director Chris English calling the two a power couple.

“They began impacting the community over 50 years ago and I bet they could tell some stories about this community,” English said. “They are valued Laurinburg After Five volunteers, not only because they rarely miss a night but because they’re quick to give feedback … no matter what this couple is involved in you can guarantee it will be excellent and done with class.”

Some of the boards the couple has served on include the Storytelling and Arts Center of the Southeast, North Carolina Association for Community Education, Scotland County Red Cross, Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families, Scotland County Habitat for Humanity, Scotland County Re-Entry Council and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s just what we do and what we’ve been doing for 59 years,” Gilbert said. “59 years we’ve been together and this is something we’ve always done no matter where we were.”

St. Andrews University President Dr. Tarun Malik presented the Dunbar-McCoy Quality of Life Award to St. Andrews baseball coach Andy Fox.

“This year St. Andrews Athletics partnered with Parks and Recreation to redo Dragon Park, everyone participated but Andy was there every day to ensure the park would be ready for the community to enjoy,” Malik said. “I’ve now become aware of the fact that if anyone calls Andy, the call is answered and assistance provided.”

Malik spoke about how Fox keeps his players accountable and how it’s not negotiable to be involved both at the university but also in the community. From helping with the Oyster Roast every year or even answering the call for umpires at Optimist Park, Fox always answers the call for help with his players.

“A lot of the credit should go to my players,” Fox said. “They’re the ones who get out there and are doing the work. Yes I coordinate it and I’m there with them but they do the work.”

Scotland High Principal Laura Bailey presented the Dormagen-McLean Youth Service Award to Scotland High senior Thomas Taylor.

“This individual’s dedication to making a positive impact in our community is truly inspiring,” Bailey said. “Through selfless acts of service and commitment to helping others this young person embodies the spirit of compassion and leadership that is quite rare in our teenage generation.”

Taylor had over 250 hours of community service and during the pandemic, he collected over 3,200 food items and almost $1,000 to help Church and Community Sericves of Scotland County as his Eagle Scout Project.

“It feels good to receive this award,” Taylor said. “I didn’t know (anything about the award) my parents just told me we got invited to a dinner.”

Taylor will be attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke this fall studying exercise science. He will also be playing football for the Braves.