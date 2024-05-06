LAURINBURG — The National Beta Club at Scotland High has been named a 2024 National Beta MVP Service Award winner. The club earned this award by spending an average of 76-99 hours per member serving their school, community and state this year.

As one of the four pillars of National Beta, service is encouraged to help students learn to demonstrate the motto, “Let Us Lead by Serving Others.”

By showing dedication to service, they helped contribute to more than 1,869,258 hours served by clubs across the nation this year. Collectively, Betas also raised $1,036,655 for various organizations and charities. The club at Scotland High joins a group of only 42 other schools to earn the award this year.

Scotland Beta this year has helped with the Dragon Park rebuild, Relay for Life, Special Olympics, a wide variety of projects at Scotland High School and developed a working relationship with Scotland Regional Hospice.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication these students give each and every week. They continue to showcase service and leadership in Scotland County, I am excited to see what next year holds,” said Joe Graves, a Beta sponsor.

Members will each receive a commemorative pin and the club will receive a trophy to display in their school.