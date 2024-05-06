LAURINBURG — “Go forth Knights and make the world a better place.”

Those were the closing remarks St. Andrews University President Tarun Malik imparted at the 126th commencement exercises. More than 100 degrees were conferred at the commencement ceremony to the cheers of family, friends and classmates.

At the top of the graduation, a sonorous skirl of bagpipes drifted across the lake as the graduate processional began, led by the St. Andrew’s Pipe Band.

Once they were all seated under threatening, overcast skies, the ceremony began with a declaration by Biology Professor Bonnie Draper, an invocation by graduate Justin Fortner and the St. Andrew’s Singers version of “Draw the Circle Wide.”

After a welcome from college President Malik and greetings from Chairman Joe Strickler of the board of trustees, the Distinguished Faculty Service award was presented by Stephanie McDavid, Dean of Academic Affairs.

This year’s winner was Music Professor Sean Moore.

McDavid said that Moore deserves this award.

“He empowers students to make decisions and encourages active participation. In all that he does, he instills confidence in students’ abilities and creates a culture of collaboration. He has a profound impact on the lives of our students,” McDavid said.

Malik then presented the Sullivan Awards, which are given to individuals who show “nobility of character” and “expend their energies in the service of others.” Jay Todd, class of ’92 and this year’s keynote speaker, and graduate Danielle Seunath were the recipients this year.

Malik said Todd, a Laurinburg native, earned the award through his dedication and service to his community. His exceptional commitment and extensive service on many community boards and councils has left an indelible mark in the lives of all those he has touched.”

Todd is the current chairman of the Scotland Memorial Foundation and the Laurinburg Downtown Revitalization Council. He is the past chair of the Lumber River Workforce Development Board and has also worked with United Way and many other organizations.

Seunath of Riverside, Florida was the student recipient.

Malik said she deserved the award because she consistently distinguished herself as an outstanding student.

“She has also shown exceptional dedication and leadership skills as president of the Knights for Health club by encouraging her fellow students to adopt healthier lifestyles,” Malik said. “Most significantly, her inclusive approach has fostered belonging and camaraderie which promoted overall wellbeing and resilience among students.”

In her delivery of the senior address, Hailey Crozier said, ”Throughout your time here, you have faced problems, and you have not only solved them, but you’ve conquered them. It has shaped you and made you who you are.”

She went on to thank the athletic department and coaches for teaching her grit, grace, and gratitude, and her professors for creating an environment where she could explore ideas on an extraordinary level.