Cat5 coming to town

LAURINBURG — It’s not often that Laurinburg can play host to a “super band,” but that’s exactly what Terry Gallman says will be coming to the downtown on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Cat5, a new band formed earlier this summer, will perform from 6 to 9:30 p.m. that evening as a fundraiser for The Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast.

“This is a kind of a super band made up of three former members of The Coastline Band, one from Hip Pocket and one from the Band of Oz,” Gallman said. “I think and hope people here will come out and enjoy them.”

Cat5 may already be familiar with area music lovers. The band has performed in Southern Pines and were scheduled at Cypress Bend, as well.

The group plays a wide variety of music — from contemporary to oldies to beach.

The concert will take place on Roper Street beside The Storytelling & Arts Center. There will also be an auction and light hor d’oeuvres will also be held inside the Art Center.

Tickets are $40 per person and includes the concert, food and drink tickets. They are available in the Arts Center, at Harley’s Tuxedo and Gifts and online at storyartscenter.org.

The money raised will go toward operational costs at the Art Center, as well as to help fund art projects, concerts and more.

For information call Gallman at 910-474-2305.

Concert will be a fundraiser forThe Storytelling & Arts Center