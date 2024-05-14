Mike Causey

With hurricane season rapidly approaching, now is the time to make sure you’re prepared financially for the Atlantic hurricane season running from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Forecasters are predicting that the 2024 hurricane season will be especially busy, dangerous and potentially expensive to home and property owners.

The best time to prepare for hurricanes is before hurricane season begins. Having an emergency kit in place and making sure you have the appropriate insurance coverage will go a long way in protecting your family and home from dangerous storms and flooding.

Preparation before a storm is key. I encourage individuals and families to have a storm-readiness plan in place. Families should discuss the plan, so everyone knows how to respond once a storm hits. Additionally, homeowners and renters should review their insurance plans to ensure proper coverage if disaster strikes. Residents should also take a home inventory to document what they own. This will help insurance companies examine potential losses and assure proper coverage.

North Carolinians should also be aware of the following:

· Most homeowners’ and renters’ insurance policies do not cover damage from floods, although most mobile homeowners’ and comprehensive automobile policies do.

· A landlord’s insurance policy likely won’t cover damage to a renter’s personal property.

· The National Flood Insurance Program takes 30 days to take effect. Waiting to take out a flood policy once a storm or hurricane is in motion will be too late.

· Just because there’s no longer a mortgage on a home does not nullify the need for homeowners’ insurance.

Since it takes 30 days for a flood policy to take effect, now is the time to contact your agent to see if you have the proper coverage.

I have approved a statewide private flood insurance program that participating companies can offer to residents living anywhere in the state, so you have the option of using that program or obtaining insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program.

I have also set up free virtual flood insurance conferences about the need for flood insurance. Insurance agents, real estate agents, adjusters, engineers and architects can receive continuing education credits by attending one of these conferences. You can register for these conferences by going to our website at www.ncdoi.gov.

Sadly, fraud is very common after a big storm. I encourage storm victims to avoid roofing and contractor scams by only working with licensed and insured contractors. Our Criminal Investigations Division has a staff of Special Agents across the state who investigate reports of insurance fraud daily. For more information about how to report fraud and how to protect yourself and loved ones, visit www.ncdoi.gov/reportfraud.

For a list of tips and resources to help you prepare for a storm, please go to www.ncdoi.gov/disaster.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.