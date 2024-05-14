This summer, Kayla Oxendine will be working at Camp Bowers, Cape Fear Council’s summer camp, located in White Oak, where she will now serve as one of the program area directors.

As part of her journey to Eagle, Kayla Oxendine earned 22 merit badges, earned her BSA Lifeguard certification, and completed numerous service projects, before coordinating and leading her own Eagle Scout service project to build a disc golf course at Spring Hill Middle School.

MAXTON — Maxton’s Kayla Oxendine will be celebrating her accomplishment of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Scouts BSA program, at her Eagle Scout Court of Honor on June 2.

The announcement was made recently by Scouts BSA Troop 1447, sponsored by Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurinburg.

As part of her journey to Eagle, Oxendine earned 22 merit badges, earned her BSA Lifeguard certification, and completed numerous service projects, before coordinating and leading her own Eagle Scout service project to build a disc golf course at Spring Hill Middle School.

Oxendine has been in Scouts since 2019, and is only the second Eagle Scout from Troop 1447. During her time as a youth in the troop, she was consistently reelected to serve as the Senior Patrol Leader (SPL) for the troop. In the Scouting program, the troop is youth-led, with adult volunteers providing supervision, mentorship and coordination assistance when needed. This summer Oxendine will again be working at Camp Bowers, Cape Fear Council’s summer camp, located in White Oak, where she will now serve as one of the program area directors.