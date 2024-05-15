Tawanna Revels is set to graduate Friday at Richmond Community College with an Associate in Science degree and will graduate with her high school diploma on Saturday. Revels was accepted to more than 30 colleges but chose Duke University.

LAURINBURG — Getting accepted into the school of your dreams is a pivotal accomplishment for many students preparing to graduate high school.

This happened to Scotland Early College High School senior Tawanna Revels, who was not only accepted into her dream school but more than 30 others.

This fall, Revels will be attending Duke University with the help of nearly $1 million in scholarships, not including The Gates Scholarship, which will cover the full cost of attending the school. According to its website, the cost of attending Duke University is more than $88,000 per semester for in-state students.

The born and raised Scotland native recently announced her accomplishment via social media in a post that went viral giving the soon-to-be graduate attention she has never experienced.

“To finally be recognized and getting the recognition I worked hard for feels really good. It’s just overwhelming … They see me and recognize I’m trying to do good, I’m trying to elevate our county because it’s not just for me, it’s for everyone around me,” the SEarCH student said.

Hard work pays off

Although Revels had the grades, she applied to various schools because she wanted a safety net. This was not an easy feat.

“Some (applications) just required to see your transcripted and activities and little things like that but some you had to write essays —more than two for some,” Revels said.

“I wanted to apply to every school that I could to ensure I had something to fall on but these are good schools that I chose to apply to … They all had something that attracted me to their school,” she added.

When she began opening her accepting letters, she thought it was too good to be true.

“I was like, I need some rejection. I need to be humbled,” Revels joked.

The vast majority of schools Revels applied to are in North Carolina, but she also applied — and was accepted — into a few out-of-state schools like the University of Alabama, Pennsylvania State University and Howard University.

“Just seeing the time I put in, the sacrifices, telling people ‘no,’ not being able to go out with my friends and really do what I wanted to; those days when I really wanted to come home and lay in the bed, seeing it pay off felt really good. I didn’t really really do it for nothing,” Revels said.

Despite being accepted into so many schools, Revels admitted she regrets she didn’t reach higher.

“Don’t sell yourself short. I felt like Duke was my highest reach. Why not go higher and go to Harvard, Yale, Princeton? You never know what could happen,” Revels said

Getting involved

Although she is now getting recognition, Revels has worked hard throughout high school, despite a rocky start amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My freshman year was virtual so we were all home trying to get adjusted to early college, high school, period,” Revels said.

This was a challenge but being secluded at home allowed Revels to focus on her future.

“That time I was home, I was plotting on the things I would do once we got back,” Revels said.

When Revels’ sophomore year began, she got involved. Over the next three years in addition to participating in several clubs and organizations like the TSA, Beta and Phi Beta Kappa — she assisted teachers, served as an office assistant, was a peer tutor and was named a Richmond Community College student ambassador.

“Being an ambassador has probably been one of the highlights of my high school career because I’ve been able to meet so much people and just gain so much from the opportunity,” Revels said.

Outside of school, she began volunteering at Scotland Memorial Hospital’s ICU unit and later had the opportunity to shadow surgeries. In the Summer of 2022, she also participated in the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange Program, where she spent two weeks in Oban, Scotland.

Earning the African American College Recognition Award is what Revels believed boosted her college applications.

Pushing forward

A strong family support system and an inner drive are what Revels credits for her success in life.

“I know I have great time management,” Revels said. “I don’t wait until the last minute to start anything. As soon as I know about it, I jump on it and at least get it started.”

For Revels, it’s always been about putting her academics first before anything, no matter how hard.

” I still have trouble with saying ‘No’ to people but being able to say ‘No’ is a big thing,” Revels said.

Choosing the right school

Heading into her senior year, Revels knew she wanted to go to UNC-Chapel Hill, especially after she was selected out of 900 students to stay on campus for two weeks as part of Project Uplift.

“I got to meet other students who are like me, who are headstrong and want to be successful,” Revels said.

But a later visit to Duke University during Blue Devil Days sealed a new deal.

“It was just like a different vibe … Just the appearance of the campus was nice. That campus is so beautiful. It’s a great location in the triangle. There’s a lot going on there. I know I could really flourish,” Revels said.

Revels said attending the school was an “opportunity you can’t pass up” when considering her career goals.

“I know that Duke will do so much for me and my career, especially the health care part. I’ll probably meet so many big people and researchers that will help me further my career and that’s basically what I want to do, is grow successful,” Revels said.

Giving it all back

Revels is set to graduate Friday at Richmond Community College with an Associate in Science degree and will graduate with her high school diploma on Saturday. As she reflects on her time in high school, she urges those who come behind her to not procrastinate and to take advantage of all the opportunities that are available.

“Go off and make something of yourself. Go get that education … There are so many opportunities elsewhere, you just have to reach for them, but once you do go get those opportunities and get successful, don’t forget about where you come from,” Revels said.

“Come back and pour that back into our little small community so that we can grow and prosper,” she added.

After establishing herself as a doctor, Revels’ end goal is to one day open her very own medical practice in Scotland County.

“I really want to serve my community … I love my town. I love my community,” Revels said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at