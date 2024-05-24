DURHAM — Cypress Creek Renewables has announced its support of the relaunch of St. Andrew’s University’s recycling program, and funding for scholarships and STEAM programs, through a $15,000 contribution.

The recycling program will be led by the St. Andrew’s Student Government Association which will organize an educational campaign, purchase drop cans around campus, and set up a pick-up schedule on campus in coordination with the City of Laurinburg.

Cypress Creek representative Mike Storch, associate project developer, recently met with St. Andrew’s representatives to celebrate the donation and meet university and student government representatives.

“We are thrilled to partner with St. Andrew’s to ensure a robust relaunch of their recycling program,” Storch said. “The Student Government Association is doing incredible work on campus that positively impacts the community, and we appreciate their commitment to sustainability.”

Cypress Creek’s donation also includes $5,000 earmarked for student scholarships and $5,000 for a STEAM lectureship series for the university. The company is dedicated to community partnerships and scholarship initiatives as part of its Good Neighbor Commitment in areas where it develops and operates solar and battery energy storage projects.