LAURINBURG — The Laurel Hill Community Center is gearing up for its second annual Golf Cart Parade to be held in commemoration of Independence Day.

Set for June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., the event allows community members to sign up their Fourth of July-themed golf carts, side-by-sides, four-wheelers and lawnmowers to participate in the parade which travels the half-mile walking track surrounding our property.

“Whether you’ve got a golf cart already decked out in patriotic decor or are willing to go all out to win the best-decorated contest, this parade is the perfect opportunity to show off your ride,” said Jenn Townsend, the supervisor at the Laurel Hill Community Center.

The community center will then hold a best-decorated contest where three gift cards for the best decorations will be awarded to first place ($50), second place ($30) and third place ($20).

Townsend said there will be “plenty of candy to catch” for those who wish to enjoy the festivities. There is no cost to enter into the decorating contest or to experience the parade.

“For safety reasons, our parade goers will stay on the inside of the field as the golf carts travel around the perimeter,” Townsend said.

Those viewing the parade will also witness, discovered talent John Players, who will showcase a “Tractor Train.”

“He had this neat contraption at Laurel Fest, and we are excited to welcome him back to the community center,” Townsend said.

There will be refreshments on hand with Southern Mamas selling barbecue and Kona Ice providing frozen treats for purchase. New to this year’s parade is the free face painting by Melissa Bell.

There is no fee to participate in the parade. Call 910-773-1930 or sign up using the link pinned at the top of the community center’s Facebook page. The last day to sign up is June 20.