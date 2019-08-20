A trip back in time and down the Lumbee

As a teenager one of the popular summer pastimes involved gathering up some friends in a van, truck, or automobile and spending a day diving from the bridge on River Road on the Scotland-Hoke County Line, and swimming, floating, or walking on the sandy/pea gravel bottom down stream to the old swimming hole at Jolly Bend — then known popularly as simply, “Riverton.”

Once there, a sandy road led back to the main road and in return that lead to the sequence being repeated over and over again.

Usually hidden in the cool, brackish water under the bridge was a watermelon or two that had been “borrowed” from a field between Laurinburg and Wagram by one or two in our group. They were chilling in the cool, flowing waters and provided welcomed refreshments in the hot summer afternoons. The thousands of seeds, from the mouths of many ended up in the Lumbee, but unfortunately no one ever found a watermelon vine growing in the surrounding swamps.

A few years later,- or the winter of 1977 — a blast of arctic air came down to the south land that left most area lakes and ponds frozen over. The swamps on the sides of the Lumbee were also topped in a thick layer of ice, and the river only flowed through a small, clear strip down its center. A friend and I decided that it was time for a canoe trip on the river that started at US 401 and ended on the beach at Riverton.

Once we arrived at Riverton the canoe acted as an ice breaker to get us to shore. There, and remembering the traditional exploits of the late Dr. Edwin Womble and Bill Shaw who went swimming in the river every Christmas — I ran back into the broken ice pathway and dove under the water.

It was beyond numbingly cold, but I was young and foolish. Dr. Womble and Mr. Shaw were smarter and different: they were following tradition.

It is not hard to imagine, even today, which ones may have been the most foolish! It was simply me!

This past Saturday, Wagram native David Coxe, who loves to organize kayak trips on the Lumbee, sent out an invitation and Alan Livingston and I were two of the 9 that joined him. Others were Henry and Tabbatha Shamburger, Robert Drennan, Jim Morgan, Michael McIntyre, Park Ranger James A. Baxley and his father, James E. Baxley.

The memories of those days past always return with the Lumbee eddies rippling as its currents change on its many, many curves and twists. The tall and ancient cypress, junipers, oaks, maples, and gums on the banks shade the waters with their ancient twisted and gnarly branches, and the smaller water oaks twist and turn as vines to capture the limited sunlight near the Lumbee.

The three to four mile kayak trip from the Chalk Banks to the US 401 Wildlife Landing was a matter of just using a paddle to guide the swiftly gliding kayaks around trees and stumps.

Navigating a kayak on the Lumbee is not much different than the days of youth where we could walk barefoot under a gum tree with the spiny gum balls all over the ground without stepping on any. A sixth sense will soon develop, you will never step on a gum ball and likewise, you will learn to read and navigate the dimpling nooks of the Lumbee.

For kindred souls, a leisure trip on the Lumbee May be more spiritually relaxing than a vacation, as the natural, serene river scenes will remain imbedded amongst your favorite memories for decades to come.

John Charles McNeill of Wagram, North Carolina’s first Poet Laureate, wrote about 113 years ago:

“You will not — will you? — soon forget When I was one of you,

“Nor love me less that time has borne My craft to currents new;

“Nor shall I ever cease to share Your hardships and your joys,

“Robust, rough-spoken, gentle-hearted Sunburnt boys!”

Dr. Womble and Bill Shaw were “Sunburnt Boys” — an honor available only through their profound, personal, Lumbee experience.

Canoes, kayaks, paddles, and life jackets are available for personal use at no charge at the State Park with advance registration. You may contact them at 910-682-4564 or at [email protected] Bring your own vehicle for the return trip, and experience one of North Carolina’s top State Parks. In time you may get lucky and begin to experience the unmistakable Sunburnt Boy or Sunburnt Girl kindred spirit.

Beacham McDougald is a Scotland County resident and historian.

