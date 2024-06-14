LAURINBURG — June 15 is World Elder Abuse Day and this week an event was held at the Scotland Place Civic Center aimed at bringing awareness.

Speakers and presenters at the Scotland County World Elder Abuse Day event included Twyla Allen, Aging Program administrator for the Lumber River Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging; April Snead, the Scotland County manager; Kayla Lowry, Aging Specialist, Robeson County Seniorsʼ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIPP) coordinator; Captain Darryl Ford, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office; and Falana Jackson, Adult Services supervisor at the Scotland County Department of Social Servies.

Topics of discussion included Medicare Fraud, Scams and Fraud, Adult Protective Services.

It was noted that seniors are more susceptible to fraud due to them having good credit and a steady income stream. Emphasis was placed on guarding social security numbers and Medicaid numbers, and not sharing personal information with anyone. Elders were encouraged to hang up on scammers and if they suspect they are being scammed and contact the Laurinburg Police Department or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

A no-scam hotline remains the main reporting vehicle for North Carolina fraud victims, according to Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.

“Scammers will pretend to be the government, law enforcement, even romantic partners or family members to try to trick people into giving up their money and financial information,” Stein said. “People have to be vigilant, verify before they talk to anyone, and be very hesitant to share information with people over the phone, email, text, or on social media.”

Another way older adults are targeted by fraudsters is through health care insurance and Medicare fraud.

NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said, “Who pays for insurance fraud? Ultimately, it’s the people who do so in the form of higher premiums and program costs. I encourage people to read their billing statements and if you see any suspicious charges, to report them.”

NC Senior Consumer Fraud Task Force members admit that reporting is often a challenge.

Mike Olender, state director of AARP said, “We must change the way we talk to people who have been scammed since victims often feel like they weren’t smart enough to stay out of harm’s way. That makes them reluctant to report crimes. Fraud can trick anyone regardless of age or education.”