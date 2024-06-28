GIBSON —The Gibson Board of Commissioners approved without preamble a balanced budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

No one spoke for or against the proposed budget ordinance during a public hearing held Tuesday on the matter. The vote on the budget was unanimous, however commissioners Eric Stubbs and Ronnie Hudson were not present.

The budget includes a $291,200 General Fund. Majority of the allotted funds go toward a “General Services” line item, a total of $195,180. A total of $195,180 is budgeted for sanitation and $30,600 for administration. Also, $7,050 has been allocated for the “Governing Body” line item and $5,000 for the “Fire.”

Powel Bill revenues total $39,800. The N.C. Department of Transportation administers the Powell Bill program providing state street aid to qualified, incorporated municipalities within North Carolina, according to the NCDOT website.

A total of $168,500 has been budgeted for Water and Sewer. Water revenues are projected at $95,000 and $73,500 in sewer revenues are projected.

The budget reflects no water, sewer, or sanitation rate hikes and keeps the property tax rate at $0.73 on each $100 of existing valuation.

The budget goes into effect on July 1.

In other business, the commissioners approved the acceptance of an offer of $25,000 for the town-owned Main Street building that once held a doctor’s office. Jeremy Johnson, who made the offer said if acquired, the building will be repurposed as a real estate office that may down the line sell homemade items.

The next step is to advertise the offer for 10 days allowing for a counter.