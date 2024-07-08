MAXTON — A Pembroke man has been arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and breaking and entering after $40,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a farm belonging to Smithfield’s Farms on McGirts Bridge Road.

Smithfield’s Farms reported the larceny on July 1, according to a detective with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Following a tip, the Criminal Investigation Division Unit located all of the stolen equipment at a property on Chav-An Road in Maxton.

Jimmy Joe Paul Jacobs, 50, of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, was arrested and charged with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and a court of breaking and entering. Jacobs was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.