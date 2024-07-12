LAURINBURG — Laurinburg native, Ashley Danielle Johnson, currently serving in the United States Army, stationed in Camp Humphreys, South Korea has achieved the rank of first sergeant.

In the new rank, Johnson will be in command of 240 soldiers, officers, warrant officers, non-commissioned officers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) enlisted personnel alike.

A 2010 Scotland High School graduate, 1st Sgt. Johnson has served for 11 years as a 15P Aviation Operations specialist and looks forward to this next year serving as a first sergeant.

“Honor, commitment and dedication to not only the people of the United States but to the Soldiers who I serve alongside with is what continues to motivate me to lead and do what is right,” Johnson said.