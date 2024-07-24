LAURINBURG — Republicans who represent rural southeastern North Carolina in the state legislature have raised significantly more money than their Democratic challengers ahead of the November election.
With less than four months until Election Day, incumbent legislators from Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties are out-performing opponents in the cash race, according to campaign finance reports released by the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday. That includes Republican Sens. Danny Britt, Brent Jackson and Bill Rabon, and Republican Reps. William Brisson, Brendan Jones and Jarrod Lowery.
Rep. Garland Pierce, an incumbent, is the only Democrat representing the region. He has raised more money than his Republican challenger.
Statewide, Democrats have raised more money than their Republican opponents in the races for governor, lieutenant governor and state schools superintendent. Republicans hold fundraising advantages in the races for state treasurer, state auditor and agriculture commissioner.
Here’s a breakdown of how local state legislative campaigns are faring so far. The latest fundraising period was Feb. 18 through June 30.
*denotes incumbent
N.C. Senate, District 24
Includes all of Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties.
Danny Britt (Republican)*
Current cash on hand: $663,349
Money raised this period: $310,509
Total money raised: $596,521
Money spent this period: $73,384
Total money spent: $218,144
Kathy Batt (Democrat)
Current cash on hand: $4,464
Money raised this period: $9,354
Total money raised: $13,298
Money spent this period: $4,351
Total money spent: $7,015
N.C. Senate, District 9
Includes all of Bladen, Duplin and Pender counties and most of Sampson County.
Brent Jackson (Republican)*
Current cash on hand: $810,060
Money raised this period: $205,445
Total money raised: $706,787
Money spent this period: $40,303
Total money spent: $255,067
Jamie Campbell Bowles (Democrat)
No campaign finance information is available from the N.C. State Board of Elections. Bowles did not immediately respond to phone call requests for comment.
N.C. Senate, District 8
Includes all of Brunswick and Columbus counties and a small part of western New Hanover County.
Bill Rabon (R)*
Current cash on hand: $88,774
Money raised this period: $114,875
Total money raised: $444,426
Money spent this period: $339,868
Total money spent: $460,006
Katherine Randall (D)
Note: Campaign finance information for the current period was not available. Figures below are from the previous filing period of Jan. 1 to Feb. 17. Randall did not immediately respond to phone call requests for comment.
Current cash on hand: $600
Money raised this period: $1259
Total money raised: $1259
Money spent this period: $759
Total money spent: $759
N.C. House, District 48
Includes all of Hoke and Scotland counties.
Garland Pierce (Democrat)*
Current cash on hand: $136,803
Money raised this period: $15,451
Total money raised: $62,195
Money spent this period: $3,596
Total money spent: $12,009
Ralph Carter (Republican)
Current cash on hand: $32,752
Money raised this period: $17,866
Total money raised: $109,001
Money spent this period: $46,022
Total money spent: $76,248
N.C. House, District 47
Includes western and central Robeson County.
Jarrod Lowery (Republican)*
Current cash on hand: $88,430
Money raised this period: $57,464
Total money raised: $102,814
Money spent this period: $26,528
Total money spent: $55,507
Eshonda Hooper (Democrat)
Note: Campaign finance information for the current period was not available. A finance report from the previous filing period showed Hooper’s campaign did not raise or spend money. Hooper did not immediately respond to phone call requests for comment.
N.C. House, District 46
Includes all of Columbus County and eastern Robeson County.
Brenden Jones (Republican)*
Current cash on hand: $279,404
Money raised this period: $124,350
Total money raised: $398,004
Money spent this period: $141,214
Total money spent: $214,028
Edward Squires (Democrat) has withdrawn his campaign against Rep. Jones, Squires told the BBI. There will not be another Democrat to replace him, according to Columbus County Democratic Party Chairman Franklin Thurman.
N.C. House, District 22
Includes all of Bladen and Sampson counties.
William Brisson (Republican)*
Current cash on hand: $63,212
Money raised this period: $1,000
Total money raised: $11,900
Money spent this period: $440
Total money spent: $17,649
Joshua Harrell (Democrat)
Current cash on hand: -$19.85
Money raised this period: $2,737
Total money raised: $8,715
Money spent this period: $2,720
Total money spent: $9,336