LAURINBURG — Republicans who represent rural southeastern North Carolina in the state legislature have raised significantly more money than their Democratic challengers ahead of the November election.

With less than four months until Election Day, incumbent legislators from Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties are out-performing opponents in the cash race, according to campaign finance reports released by the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday. That includes Republican Sens. Danny Britt, Brent Jackson and Bill Rabon, and Republican Reps. William Brisson, Brendan Jones and Jarrod Lowery.

Rep. Garland Pierce, an incumbent, is the only Democrat representing the region. He has raised more money than his Republican challenger.

Statewide, Democrats have raised more money than their Republican opponents in the races for governor, lieutenant governor and state schools superintendent. Republicans hold fundraising advantages in the races for state treasurer, state auditor and agriculture commissioner.

Here’s a breakdown of how local state legislative campaigns are faring so far. The latest fundraising period was Feb. 18 through June 30.

*denotes incumbent

N.C. Senate, District 24

Includes all of Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties.

Danny Britt (Republican)*

Current cash on hand: $663,349

Money raised this period: $310,509

Total money raised: $596,521

Money spent this period: $73,384

Total money spent: $218,144

Kathy Batt (Democrat)

Current cash on hand: $4,464

Money raised this period: $9,354

Total money raised: $13,298

Money spent this period: $4,351

Total money spent: $7,015

N.C. Senate, District 9

Includes all of Bladen, Duplin and Pender counties and most of Sampson County.

Brent Jackson (Republican)*

Current cash on hand: $810,060

Money raised this period: $205,445

Total money raised: $706,787

Money spent this period: $40,303

Total money spent: $255,067

Jamie Campbell Bowles (Democrat)

No campaign finance information is available from the N.C. State Board of Elections. Bowles did not immediately respond to phone call requests for comment.

N.C. Senate, District 8

Includes all of Brunswick and Columbus counties and a small part of western New Hanover County.

Bill Rabon (R)*

Current cash on hand: $88,774

Money raised this period: $114,875

Total money raised: $444,426

Money spent this period: $339,868

Total money spent: $460,006

Katherine Randall (D)

Note: Campaign finance information for the current period was not available. Figures below are from the previous filing period of Jan. 1 to Feb. 17. Randall did not immediately respond to phone call requests for comment.

Current cash on hand: $600

Money raised this period: $1259

Total money raised: $1259

Money spent this period: $759

Total money spent: $759

N.C. House, District 48

Includes all of Hoke and Scotland counties.

Garland Pierce (Democrat)*

Current cash on hand: $136,803

Money raised this period: $15,451

Total money raised: $62,195

Money spent this period: $3,596

Total money spent: $12,009

Ralph Carter (Republican)

Current cash on hand: $32,752

Money raised this period: $17,866

Total money raised: $109,001

Money spent this period: $46,022

Total money spent: $76,248

N.C. House, District 47

Includes western and central Robeson County.

Jarrod Lowery (Republican)*

Current cash on hand: $88,430

Money raised this period: $57,464

Total money raised: $102,814

Money spent this period: $26,528

Total money spent: $55,507

Eshonda Hooper (Democrat)

Note: Campaign finance information for the current period was not available. A finance report from the previous filing period showed Hooper’s campaign did not raise or spend money. Hooper did not immediately respond to phone call requests for comment.

N.C. House, District 46

Includes all of Columbus County and eastern Robeson County.

Brenden Jones (Republican)*

Current cash on hand: $279,404

Money raised this period: $124,350

Total money raised: $398,004

Money spent this period: $141,214

Total money spent: $214,028

Edward Squires (Democrat) has withdrawn his campaign against Rep. Jones, Squires told the BBI. There will not be another Democrat to replace him, according to Columbus County Democratic Party Chairman Franklin Thurman.

N.C. House, District 22

Includes all of Bladen and Sampson counties.

William Brisson (Republican)*

Current cash on hand: $63,212

Money raised this period: $1,000

Total money raised: $11,900

Money spent this period: $440

Total money spent: $17,649

Joshua Harrell (Democrat)

Current cash on hand: -$19.85

Money raised this period: $2,737

Total money raised: $8,715

Money spent this period: $2,720

Total money spent: $9,336