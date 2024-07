The Scotland County Memorial Library rounded out its programs this year at the Laurel Hill Community Center on Wednesday with the Laurel Hill Fire Department coming out to show the kids the fire truck and talk about fire safety. The library will be finishing out the summer reading program with a Princess and Pirate Tea Party this upcoming Wednesday at the library at 312 W Church St in Laurinburg. People can stop in anytime from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to participate in the activities.