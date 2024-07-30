LAURINBURG — On a cool winter morning, Thomas McKinnon and his wife Sharon are likely found out on one of the many impoundments on their 762-acre farm in Scotland County, waiting on a wood duck to fly by.

Outdoor enthusiasts from a young age, the McKinnons worked hard over many years to acquire their farm, and knew their special place needed to be conserved. Contemplating the long-term protection of their farm, they reached out to Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) to better understand their conservation options. On Monday, the McKinnons accomplished their goal by placing a permanent conservation easement on the entire property.

If one were to visit the property, one would notice how much of an investment the McKinnons have made in creating meaningful wildlife habitat. From wildlife-friendly forestry practices to flooded wetlands, they practice what they preach. Using cost-share funding, they have worked to make their land the best it can be, for game and non-game species alike. The pride they take in what they have is evident when talking with them. Even down to a row of longleaf pine trees, planted over the years, as each individual tree was purchased at the annual NC State Fair.

Comprised of fertile agricultural fields and forested wetlands, this large property is situated right on the South Carolina line.

“Conserving farms is a key component of our mission,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Projects like this one are so important for central North Carolina, where agricultural land loss is increasing at a dramatic rate. Farmers rarely own all the land they farm, so ensuring that there is land available to lease to farmers is incredibly important. Agriculture is North Carolina’s number one industry, and so it is imperative that we work with landowners like the McKinnons while we can, to protect our agricultural lands, our state’s economy, and our rural way of life.”

“This is one of the largest individual projects in TRLT history, and it was entirely donated by the McKinnons,” said Associate Director Crystal Cockman. “Donated conservation easements are so important because they allow for the conservation of large tracts, without having to go through a bureaucratic process. For landowners like the McKinnons, protecting their farm is the main objective, and any monetary tax benefit is secondary. They are fully committed to seeing this land remain a farm in perpetuity.”

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve natural, scenic, agricultural and historic places in a 15-county region of the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina.