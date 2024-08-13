LAURINBURG — Want to make a difference in Scotland County?

Registration is now open for the United Way of Scotland County’s annual Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Sept. 13. The Day of Caring combines service, volunteerism and community spirit by focusing on serving others, building up the community and making it a better place for everyone to live.

When registering volunteers have a series of projects throughout the county to select from to lend a hand. This includes a variety of volunteer tasks like painting stage display boards at the Arts Council of Scotland County, picking up litter throughout Scotland County, installing smoke detectors with the Red Cross, and making no-sew fleece blankets for the elderly and foster children.

Those who wish to volunteer can register now at https://www.uwscotco.org/day-caring. Volunteers can guarantee their preferred T-shirt size by registering before Aug. 30. All volunteers are invited the morning of Day of Caring to Laurinburg Presbyterian Church for breakfast beginning at 8 a.m.

Those who are not able to volunteer can donate.

Project In As Much’s wishlist of donated items includes individually wrapped pretzels, Slim Jims, pudding cups, raisins, individually wrapped cookies, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Goldfish packs, Fig Newton packs, individual potato chip bags and fruit snacks.

United Way Disaster Relief’s wishlist includes cases of bottled water.

Senior Games has a wishlist of paper plates, plastic cups, and gift cards for snacks.

Safety Town seeks boxes of crayons and Church and Community Service asks for paper towels, copy paper and Windex.

The Scotland County Humane Society needs bleach, Fabuloso and kitten and puppy food.

Yards of fleece are also needed for the no-sew blankets.

United Way of Scotland County is a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the lives of Scotland County residents by addressing critical needs today and working to reduce those needs tomorrow. The organization works with 18 member agencies and other community partners to focus resources on the building blocks for a better life: education, healthy lifestyle, and financial stability.