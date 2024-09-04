LAURINBURG — Staff and volunteers with the Scotland Memorial Foundation are gearing up for the 31st Annual “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving.”

On Nov. 2, the gala will turn the parking lot of the Scotland Memorial Hospital into a ballroom to bring the community together to raise funds to help the hospital.

“This year our committee chose ‘All is Bright’ for the theme this year,” said Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “This positive message can be interpreted in many ways and that’s one thing we liked about it. Because the growth and change that’s happening within our healthcare system are very positive, we see the future as bright! It’s also a phrase taken from the Christmas song Silent Night. Inside the tent, we hope everyone can experience a winter wonderland. We are planning some other surprise elements we won’t reveal before the gala.”

Many of the same things will be brought back this year like the raffle and music, but the Foundation is bringing back Envision to perform at the event after many people were requesting their return. But there are exciting new elements this year as well.

“We hope to have some elements this year that are different, most aligned with Christmas and our Winter Wonderland theme,” McMillan said. “One new element is that we will have eight beautiful, fully decorated Christmas Trees in the auction this year. Talented volunteers, including Brady’s Flowers, will help decorate the trees and put them up for auction a few days before the Ritz. We will assist with the delivery of these trees for the winners. We also have a special sponsorship opportunity for the Christmas Trees on display for $500.”

McMillan added items are still seeking donations for the auctions but one of the bigger ticket items for the live auction is a signed football from Zamir White.

“We accept all items of value including gift cards, holiday items, home and garden, sports tickets and memorabilia, trips, jewelry, artwork, and more,” McMillan said. “Also, our Raffle this year will offer tickets at $20, and the prizes will be valued at $20,000. The winner can choose from cash, a new car, a tractor, or a golf cart and storage building. Our great partners help support this effort including Scotland Motors, Quality Equipment, Nic’s Pic Kwik, Poole Automotive, and Poole’s Buildings. Tickets should be available in late September or early October.”

This year the Foundation’s “Fund the Need” will focus on removing the roadblocks many have to getting proper healthcare.

“Everyone should have equal access to healthcare no matter their situation,” McMillan said. “One of the top roadblocks is transportation. Scotland Health is finding new ways to help patients have transportation so they can make their appointments and get their medication. This endeavor is part of a holistic plan that promotes community health through our community health workers and our partnership with local paramedics. When patients don’t receive the care they need, they don’t get better. These efforts are making real differences in the lives of many in our communities.”

Last year Fund the Need raised over $70,000 for diabetes which included helping with medical supplies, transportation, and education for diabetic patients.

One thing McMillan added people can start doing is signing up to volunteer for the event.

“We plan to have some days before the Ritz where we are preparing some of the decorations,” McMillan said. “We’ll also need help the week of and day of the Ritz. We are endeavoring to have more decorations this year which means we will need more help. We also need valets for the evening. We typically enlist our high schoolers with driver’s licenses.”

Underwriters are also still needed for the event with multiple levels with the proceeds going to several areas across the healthcare system including mammograms, colonoscopies, scholarships, health screenings, and more.

“Many people dread these types of events because they can be the same year after year,” McMillan said. “From standards that pre-date our current team, each year we try to bring a new experience without changing some of our staple elements. We want people to look forward to what we will do next. We think this year will be no exception and it will be anything but boring! We will also have several photo opportunities including a 360-photo booth.”

To become a sponsor, volunteer or for more information call the Foundation Office at 910-291-7551 or visit www.scotlandmemorialfoundation.org