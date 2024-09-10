ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ Driver License office in Laurinburg will reopen to the public on Sept. 11.

This office had been closed since Aug. 19 due to staff shortages.

The Laurinburg office will again accept walk-in customers (no appointments) and will resume services Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the driver license office in Raeford remains temporarily closed until sufficient staff can be placed there.

DMV offers driver license renewals, duplicates, and many other services online. Customers are encouraged to check the official DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov to see if their driver license needs can be met online.